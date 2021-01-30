Relief for SII as court rejects trademark-violation plea over 'Covishield'

-
ALSO READ
Court order in 'Covishield' trademark lawsuit likely on January 30
4 more Covid vaccines in different stages of trial: Serum Institute
Serum Institute starts manufacturing Codagenix's potential Covid-19 vaccine
What Serum Institute's persistence on Oxford vaccine trials means for India
Serum Institute gets DCGI nod to resume clinical trial of Oxford vaccine
-
A local court has rejected an
application seeking injunction against the use of 'Covishield' as brandname by the vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India (SII), the company said on Saturday.
SII is producing a coronavirus vaccine named Covishield, co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Indian government has purchased 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine.
While the court order was not available immediately, the lawyer of Cutis-Biotech, which had filed the suit, said it would file an appeal in the high court.
On January 4, Cutis-Biotech, a pharmacertical firm, filed a suit in the civil court claiming it was a prior user of the brandname Covishield, and sought to restrain SII from using the name.
SII had told the court that the two companies operate in different product categories and there is no scope for confusion over the trademark.
"Court has rejected the application," said SII's lawyer Hitesh Jain.
Advocate Aditya Soni, lawyer of Cutis-Biotech, said the order copy was not yet available, but operative order was read out in the court. "We will file an appeal against the order in the high court," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU