Gujarat coronavirus update: 323 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, 441 recoveries

COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the infection tally to 2,61,224 and toll to 4,387, while 441 people were discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection now stands at 2,53,368, leaving the state with 3,469 active cases, including 41 on ventilator support, he added.

Vadodara led with 78 new cases, followed by 66 in Ahmedabad, 45 in Surat and 44 in Rajkot, while the number of people discharged in these four districts was 78, 109, 69 and 66 respectively.

Among other districts, Kutch reported 10 new cases, Bharuch, Junagadh, Gandhinagar and Panchmahal seven each, Mehsana, Bhavnagar and Morbi five each, and Gir Somnath four.

The two deaths for the day took place in Ahmedabad and Banaskantha, a state health department release said.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the COVID-19 tally remained at 3,370 as no new cases were reported on Saturday.

With two recoveries, the number of people discharged rose to 3,362, leaving the UT with six active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,61,224, new cases 323, death toll 4,387, discharged 2,53,368, active cases 3,469.

