Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 413 Covid cases, 9 deaths, 502 recoveries

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported
413 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the infection count to 3,05,102 and the toll to 3,698, a health official said.
The number of recoveries reached 2,97,144 after 31 people were discharged from hospitals and 471 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 4,260 active cases, he added.
"Raipur district accounted for 99 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 53,313, including 775 deaths. Durg saw 75 cases, Raigarh 31 and Balodabazar 26. Of the nine deaths recorded during the day, one took place on Saturday, four on Friday and four earlier," he said.
With 23,607 samples tested on Saturday, the total number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 42,07,189.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,05,102, New cases 413, Deaths 3,698, Recovered 2,97,144, Active cases 4,260, tests today 23,607, Total tests 42,07,189.
