Relief shipments, new beds and infection data: Covid updates in pictures

Getting people vaccinated is the only long-term solution to the current Covid-19 crisis in India, America's top public health expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday as he called for scaling up manufacturing of vaccines both domestically and globally to fight the deadly pandemic. The endgame of this all...is going to be to get people vaccinated...India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They've got to get their resources, not only from within, but also from without, Fauci, who is the Chief Medical Adviser to US President Joe Biden, told the ABC News in an interview.

The Supreme Court Monday said it will hear on May 13 the suo motu case on management of Covid-19 on account of technical glitches. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said, "Our server is down today. We judges had discussion among ourselves and have decided to take up the matter on Thursday." Justice Bhat further said that in the meantime judges will go through the Centre's compliance affidavit filed late night and even amicus curiae in the matter will get time to go through the government's response.

A Delhi court on Monday refused to grant any stay on coercive action against businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with hoarding of oxygen concentrators after seizure by Delhi Police from his restaurant "Khan Chacha". Kalra had moved the Saket court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.Delhi Police Crime Branch had launched a manhunt against him.A special judge has directed the investigating officer (IO) to file the reply on Kalra's application by Tuesday. Kalra moved the court seeking interim relief of no coercive action by Delhi Police and also denied the allegations of hoarding of oxygen concentrators.

The first consignment from South Korea of 30 oxygen concentrators and 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators arrived in India on Sunday, as the country battles the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The South Korean embassy, in a statement, said that Seoul is sending two consignments of medical supplies, containing 230 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators and 100 negative pressure isolation stretchers to India. The first flight containing the medical supplies arrived on Sunday at 4:30 pm, according to the embassy. The second flight would come on May 12.

Amid a barrage of complaints about private ambulance operators charging exorbitantly to transport Covid-19 patients in Agra, the district administration on Sunday capped the fares, officials said. The Agra police also formed a squad and released a WhatsApp number on which the people can register complaints against those involved in black marketing of cylinders, Remdesivir injection and other drugs used for COVID-19 treatment. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said the residents can raise their complaint on WhatsApp number 7839003386 and the official Twitter handle of the Agra police.

