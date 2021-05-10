Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh records 34 more deaths, toll crosses 1900-mark

The COVID-19 death toll in rose to 1,906 on Monday with 34 fresh fatalities, while 1,340 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,32,763, a senior official said.

According to the data updated till 2 pm, the number of active cases in the state stands at 31,629.

The official said the total recoveries in the state have climbed to 99,188 with 2,143 more people recovering from the infection.

