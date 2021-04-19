Maharashtra: Thane records 5,013 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths in a day

With the addition of 5,013 new



cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's district has gone up to 4,16,381, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases reported on Sunday, the virus also claimed the lives of 42 people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,942, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.67 per cent, he said.

The number of recovered patients and active cases was not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has risen to 67,384 while the death toll has reached 1,320, another official said.