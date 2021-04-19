Covid-19: India logs 2,73,810 coronavirus cases in single day, 1,619 deaths

-
India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1.50 crorewith a record single-day rise of2,73,810new coronavirus infections,while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The total tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 and the death toll increased to 1,78,769with a record 1,619 daily new fatalities,the data updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases have increased to19,29,329comprising 12.81per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,29,53,821,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.19 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR,26,78,94,549 samples have been tested up toApril 18with13,56,133 samples being tested on Sunday.
