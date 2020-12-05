Responsibility of post-Covid world huge: PM Modi to IIT alumni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the IIT alumni across the world to contribute towards offering solutions for the post-COVID world, stating that the "responsibility is heavy but I know that your shoulders are capable".

"I urge you to debate, discuss and contribute to solutions in the emerging new world. The responsibility is heavy but I know that your shoulders are capable," Prime Minister Modi said at the Global IIT Summit through a video message.

During the two-day summit on the theme 'The Future is Now', leaders and IIT alumni will discuss issues including the global economy, technology, innovation, health, habitat conservation, and universal education.

The Prime Minister further urged the alumni to contribute towards building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. "I urge the pan-IIT movement to set an even higher benchmark on giving back to India. I urge you to share more of your ideas and inputs on how we can mark 75 years of freedom. You can share your views on mygov portal or directly with me through the Narendra Modi app," he said.

Discussing the COVID-19 situation, the Prime Minister said, "Our actions today will shape our planet tomorrow".

"The post-COVID world order will be about re-learning, re-thinking, re-innovating and re-inventing in every field. Along with it, a series of economic reforms is what will re-energise our planet," he said.

