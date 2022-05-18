Restrictions on power supply to industries in Andhra Pradesh lifted

-
ALSO READ
Dollar lifted by safe-haven flows, Federal Reserve expectations
Yorkshire can host major cricket matches after ban lifted
Covid restrictions are being lifted in Maha due to BJP's pressure: Shelar
Greece to further ease coronavirus restrictions on May 1: Health Minister
Covid health restrictions, including mask mandate, being lifted in Canada
-
Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday lifted all restrictions on power supply to industries, allowing them to run to 100 per cent capacity, as the demand-supply position has eased significantly.
With the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission approving the proposals submitted by the Power Distribution Companies (Discoms), the restrictions have been lifted forthwith, an Energy Department release said.
Already, the one-day power holiday for industries, imposed last month when the State faced a shortage of over 50 million units of electricity, was withdrawn on May 9.
The restriction and control measures have been fully withdrawn and industries also will now get power supply 24x7. So far, the continuous process industries were allowed only 70 per cent power utilisation because of the shortage in supply, the release said. PTI DBV.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU