Rich traditions of Telugu language, literature well-known: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that the rich traditions of language and literature are well-known to people across the country.

She referred to the enriched traditions of the language during her speech at the civic reception organised by the Andhra Pradesh government in Vijaywada.

The President, who began her speech with a few words greeting the people and thanking them for the civic reception, referred to the famous words of Sri Krishnadevaraya "Desa bhashalandu Telugu Lessa" which means among the nation's languages, Telugu is the best.

She said that a sense of reciprocity towards all Indian languages lies in this expression. She pointed out that centuries ago 'Kavitrayam' or the trinity of poets -- Nannayya, Tikkanna and Erranna -- highlighted the great potential of Indian languages.

The President added that the New Education Policy of 2020 also reflects the spirit of re-establishing the importance of Indian languages.

On her first visit to Andhra Pradesh after assuming the highest office, Murmu was felicitated by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

The President said she considered it her good fortune to visit the holy land of Lord Balaji.

"Tomorrow, I will pray tomorrow for the well-being and prosperity of all people of the country," Murmu added, who will be praying at the Tirumala temple on Monday.

She noted that the land of Andhra Pradesh has been blessed by rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Pennar, Vamsadhara and Nagavali. These rivers have also given vitality to rich traditions of Andhra Pradesh.

She urged all citizens to always be alert for the cleanliness and protection of our river-mothers. She said that the development of the 'Nagarjuna Sagar Project', named after the great Buddhist philosopher Nagarjuna, is a good example of linking progress with heritage.

The President said that Andhra Pradesh is one of the exemplary states in terms of sensitivity towards women. She recalled poetess Molla who composed a wonderful epic 'Molla-Ramayana'.

She remembered Durgabai Deshmukh, who made many efforts for the progress of women and their participation in the freedom struggle. She also recalled Sarojini Naidu, daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh.

She added that Sarojini Naidu has played a leading role in Mahatma Gandhi's 'Salt Satyagraha' and she was the first woman Governor of any state in independent India.

She said that when she was entrusted with the responsibility of the Governor of Jharkhand, she always kept in mind that, according to the ideals presented by great women like Sarojini Naidu, being engaged in the service of people is the right way to serve the country.

Murmu added that the people of India remember the active participation of the people of Andhra Pradesh in the freedom struggle of our country. This year we are celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Our young generation should be well aware of the contributions made by personalities like Alluri Sitaram Raju and Bhagwan Birsa Munda who laid down their lives for mother India at a young age.

She was happy to share that the 'Alluri Sitaram Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' is being constructed.

The President said that Andhra Pradesh has played a leading role in the development of modern science and technology in India. She recalled the contributions of Yellapragada Subbarao in the field of pharmacy and bio-chemistry. She added that the research of Subbarao has made possible the making of many medicines.

She added that the Sriharikota range of ISRO is setting new paradigms in space-science. In the field of science and technology, especially information technology, the people of Andhra Pradesh have enhanced the reputation of India all over the world.

She wished that with support of the talented and dedicated people of Andhra Pradesh, the development journey of this state would be moving ahead. She expressed confidence that the people of Andhra Pradesh would continue to make an extraordinary contribution to India's development.

Earlier, both the Governor and the Chief Minister, in their speeches, hailed the achievements of Murmu, who is the first tribal woman to become the President.

Jagan Mohan reddy said people of the country were proud of what Murmu has achieved. He recalled that she overcame all odds to reach the highest office of the President. The Chief Minister called her a role model for all women of the country.

--IANS

ms/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)