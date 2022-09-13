JUST IN
Right to contest election neither fundamental nor common law right, says SC
Civic body continues demolition of illegal structures in Bengaluru
NLEM 2022: Analysts see no major impact pharma companies' growth
Time for multilateral institutions to be relevant in post-Covid world: FM
Top headlines: Rupee at 5-week high; Infosys says no to moonlighting
Mumbai taxi and auto drivers to go on an indefinite strike from Sep 15
Parl panel pulls up govt for not acting on time during 2nd Covid wave
Hoax bomb call triggers panic at Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram
Multiplex Association of India postpones National Cinema Day to Sept 23
PM Modi renews invitation to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed to visit India
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Civic body continues demolition of illegal structures in Bengaluru
Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP's protest march
Business Standard

Right to contest election neither fundamental nor common law right, says SC

"The Representation of People Act, 1950 read with the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 has contemplated the name of a candidate to be proposed while filling the nomination form," it said

Topics
Election | Fundamental Rights | Law

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Supreme Court

The right to contest an election is neither a fundamental right nor a common law right, the Supreme Court has said while dismissing with a cost of Rs one lakh a petition which raised the issue regarding the filing of nomination for Rajya Sabha elections.

Observing that an individual cannot claim that he has a right to contest an election, the apex court noted that the Representation of People Act, 1950, read with the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, has contemplated the name of a candidate has to be proposed while filling the nomination form.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order while hearing a plea challenging the June 10 order of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed a petition about deciding the candidature of the petitioner to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, 2022.

The petitioner had said that a notification for election to Rajya Sabha was issued on May 12, 2022, to fill up the seats of members retiring from June 21, 2022, to August 1, 2022, and the last date for submission of the nomination was May 31.

He said he had collected the nomination form but was not allowed to file his nomination without a proper proposer proposing his name.

The petitioner claimed that since his candidature without the proposer was not accepted, his fundamental right to free speech and expression and his right to personal liberty was infringed.

"We find that the writ petition before the high court was entirely misconceived and so is the present special leave petition. The right to contest an election is neither a fundamental right nor a common law right. It is a right conferred by a statute," the apex court said in its order passed last week.

The bench, which referred to a previous judgement delivered by the top court, noted that the petitioner did not have any right to contest election to the Rajya Sabha in terms of the law made by Parliament.

"The Representation of People Act, 1950 read with the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 has contemplated the name of a candidate to be proposed while filling the nomination form," it said.

"Therefore, an individual cannot claim that he has a right to contest an election and the said stipulation violates his fundamental right, so as to file his nomination without any proposer as is required under the Act," the bench observed.

The apex court dismissed the petition with a cost of Rs one lakh and said the cost be paid to the Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee within four weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Election

First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 18:22 IST

`