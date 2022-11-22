JUST IN
UP Investors Summit: Road shows in 20 countries, 2 ministers to tour Europe
Domestic air traffic increased by 10% in October, shows DGCA data
Overwhelming majority of Assam youngsters suffer cyberbullying: Survey
Four killed in violence in Assam-Meghalaya border; police on alert
Sabarimala pilgrims can carry coconuts in flights as cabin baggage: BCAS
Uttar Pradesh govt begins preparing for 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
Saddened by loss of lives in the Indonesia earthquake, says PM Modi
Congress slams govt over rise in NPAs, questions 'unbridled powers' to PSBs
Udaipur gears up for first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency
NE DGPs meet begins, drug trafficking concern for Northeast: Tripura CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
UP Investors Summit: Road shows in 20 countries, 2 ministers to tour Europe
Number of deals down 42% in October but matches pre-pandemic level: Report
Business Standard

Indian govt to give additional funds for rural schemes to ease pain: Report

The additional funds will be used to bulk up job and affordable housing schemes in the fiscal year ending March 2023

Topics
India’s rural markets | Jobs in India | MGNREGA

Reuters  |  New Dlehi 

MGREGA, rural income, rural development, economy, poverty, poor, workers, jobs, employment, livelihood

The Indian government will likely raise its allocation to the rural development ministry by 18% to 1.60 trillion Indian rupees ($14.19 billion) for the current fiscal year, partly to bolster its job scheme, a top government source told Reuters.

India had allocated 1.36 trillion rupees for 2022/23 for various schemes in the hinterland, but the stress in rural areas has led to increased demand for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, or MNREGA, the country's only minimum job guarantee scheme, which pays $2 to $3 a day.

The additional funds will be used to bulk up job and affordable housing schemes in the fiscal year ending March 2023, said the official, who did not want to be named as the information is yet to be made public.

India's finance and rural development ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The government had initially budgeted 730 billion rupees for the job scheme and 200 billion rupees for the housing scheme. It has already spent 632.6 billion rupees on the jobs programme, according to the rural development ministry's website.

Coming out of the pandemic, the Asian country's rural areas were under stress, with rising prices and limited non-farm job opportunities forcing more people to sign up for the government's job scheme.

The rural unemployment rate has remained above 7% for the majority of the months in the current fiscal year that started on April 1, according to data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a private think-tank.

The rural unemployment rate was 8.04% in October, according to CMIE.

The government is likely to seek approval for these additional funds in the next parliament session, which starts on Dec. 7. ($1 = 81.7550 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India’s rural markets

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 17:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.