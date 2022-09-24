JUST IN
Rs 2 crore worth of MDMA drugs seized from train in Kerala's Kannur
PFI organised camp to create ruckus during Modi's Patna visit: Agencies
Masala bonds: Former FM Thomas Issac running away from probe, says ED
Assam CM inaugurates 2nd ultramodern radiotherapy unit in Guwahati
NGT red flags football ground, building activity in Periyar Tiger Reserve
PFI spreads disaffection for India by wrong interpretation of policies: NIA
BJP expels party leader after son arrested in Uttarakhand murder case
JEE-Advanced toppers continue to head to IIT Bombay, Computer Sc top choice
Arogya World wins the prestigious UN award for initiative against NCD
Biswananth Sinha new Additional Chief Secretary to the Kerala Finance Dept
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PFI organised camp to create ruckus during Modi's Patna visit: Agencies
Business Standard

Rs 2 crore worth of MDMA drugs seized from train in Kerala's Kannur

A total of Rs 2 crore worth of MDMA, a banned contraband in seven packets in a bag, was seized from a train in Kannur district on Saturday

Topics
Kerala | Kannur | Drugs ban

Press Trust of India  |  Kannur (Kerala) 

drug, medicine, pharmaceutical, pharma
Representational Image

A total of Rs 2 crore worth of MDMA, a banned contraband in seven packets in a bag, was seized from a train in Kannur district on Saturday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) said here that the bag, with 678 gm of MDMA, was found in the compartment of the Yesvantpur-Kannur Express when it reached here.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of RPF personnel and State Excise sleuths unearthed the substance. It was suspected that the owner of the bag left it there and escaped after knowing that a search was being conducted.

The substance was worth to the tune of about Rs two crore in the international drug market, the RPF said. RPF inspector Binoy Antory said CCTV visuals of the passengers who boarded the train from Yesvantpur in Karnataka were collected and an investigation was begun. Recently, a native of Kozhikode was nabbed with 600 gm of MDMA after coming here by the Rajdhani Express from New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 16:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU