Rs 2 crore worth of MDMA drugs seized from train in Kerala's Kannur

-
ALSO READ
Kannur VC a 'criminal', was part of conspiracy to attack me: Kerala Guv
Kerala Governor seeks reports from two universities over exam goof-ups
CM Pinarayi Vijayan to table new Bill curtailing Kerala Governor's powers
African swine fever reported in Kannur and Wayanad districts of Kerala
Roof of Panoli Ayappa temple collapses due to heavy rain in Kerala's Kannur
-
A total of Rs 2 crore worth of MDMA, a banned contraband in seven packets in a bag, was seized from a train in Kannur district on Saturday.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) said here that the bag, with 678 gm of MDMA, was found in the compartment of the Yesvantpur-Kannur Express when it reached here.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of RPF personnel and State Excise sleuths unearthed the substance. It was suspected that the owner of the bag left it there and escaped after knowing that a search was being conducted.
The substance was worth to the tune of about Rs two crore in the international drug market, the RPF said. RPF inspector Binoy Antory said CCTV visuals of the passengers who boarded the train from Yesvantpur in Karnataka were collected and an investigation was begun. Recently, a native of Kozhikode was nabbed with 600 gm of MDMA after coming here by the Rajdhani Express from New Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 16:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU