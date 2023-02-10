Rs 28,36,980 revenue generated from sale of tickets for R-Day parade

Revenue generated from the sale of tickets for the parade and in 2023 stood at Rs 28,36,980. However, tickets which got cancelled due to systems error and the refund of amount is under the process of calculation, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Bhatt said that the expenditure on making various arrangements for the ceremony is borne by the respective participating parties, executing organisations or agencies from their own budget allocations and is not compiled or exhibited under one head of account.

The allocation of the ceremonials division of the Ministry of Defence for financial year 2022-2023 stood at Rs 1,32,53,000 for all ceremonial functions during the year, he added.

Several ministries, departments, organisations, state governments etc. participate in the organisation of the parade and . In turn, the Ministry of Defence coordinates various arrangements with a large number of executing agencies in connection with the conduct of Republic Day parade and .

--IANS

gcb/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)