Rs 635-cr money laundering: ED files charge sheet against Maharashtra MLA

Business Standard

Topics
Money laundering  | money laundering case | Enforcement Directorate

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Ratnakar Gutte
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge-sheet against Maharashtra MLA Ratnakar Gutte before a special court here in connection with an alleged multi-crore loan fraud.

As per the probe agency, Gutte, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha MLA from Gangakhed in Parbhani district, is accused of laundering Rs 635 crore through Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Private Limited (GSEPL), of which he was chairman.

Gutte, as per the ED charge-sheet, tied up with several banks between 2012 and 2017 and obtained agricultural loans by using documents like PAN and property details of farmers. The GSEPL was an agent in this agreement.

As per the ED, banks sanctioned Rs 772.31 crore, of which Rs 635.89 crore were disbursed in fictitious accounts created in the name of farmers using these documents, and the money was siphoned off.

A sum of Rs 272 crore is pending for repayment, the ED said, adding it has attached 22 immovable properties, bank accounts and other movable properties worth Rs 255 crore connected to Gutte.

Besides Gutte, the ED charge-sheet names three firms and four persons as accused.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 21:12 IST

