Delhi Unlock: 16 additional metro gates to be operational from tomorrow

After Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed Delhi to run at 100 per cent capacity, sixteen additional entry gates of stations will be made operational from Monday.

As per a statement, the Delhi Railway Corporation (DMRC) is already facilitating passenger entry at all its stations through 260 gates.

The stations that will have an additional operational gate are - Uttam Nagar East, Janakpuri West, Dwarka Mor, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Noida Sector 18, Noida City Centre, Azadpur, GTB Nagar, Govind Puri, Green Park and MG Road.

At Model Town, Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat stations, additional gates will be open only for entry.

These 16 are in addition to these already operational gates.

Amid declining COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its guidelines permitted the Delhi metro to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Even buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, have been allowed to run at full capacity.

However, in an official statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that standing travel inside the Metro still continues to remain prohibited as per the revised guidelines.

Earlier, metro and buses had been operating at 50 per cent capacity.

After the devastating second COVID-19 wave, cases in the national capital have reduced considerably. Only 66 new COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries, and two deaths were reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 579 active cases. As many as 14,10,288 recoveries and 25,042 deaths have been reported so far.