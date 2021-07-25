Delhi Unlock: 16 additional metro gates to be operational from tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
GATE 2021 result declared on gate.iitb.ac.in; only 17.8% pass; know details
Lockdown: Delhi Metro closes entry gates of 5 stations to avoid crowding
DMRC monitoring Ph-IV, Patna Metro via indigenously-built software
Covid-19: Delhi Metro extends suspension of services till 'further notice'
Delhi Metro shuts gates at some stations as city locks down over Covid-19
-
After Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed Delhi Metro to run at 100 per cent capacity, sixteen additional entry gates of metro stations will be made operational from Monday.
As per a statement, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is already facilitating passenger entry at all its stations through 260 gates.
The stations that will have an additional operational gate are - Uttam Nagar East, Janakpuri West, Dwarka Mor, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Noida Sector 18, Noida City Centre, Azadpur, GTB Nagar, Govind Puri, Green Park and MG Road.
At Model Town, Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat stations, additional gates will be open only for entry.
These 16 are in addition to these already operational gates.
Amid declining COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its guidelines permitted the Delhi metro to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Even buses plying within the metropolis, including DTC and cluster buses, have been allowed to run at full capacity.
However, in an official statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that standing travel inside the Metro still continues to remain prohibited as per the revised guidelines.
Earlier, metro and buses had been operating at 50 per cent capacity.
After the devastating second COVID-19 wave, cases in the national capital have reduced considerably. Only 66 new COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries, and two deaths were reported in the city in the last 24 hours.
There are currently 579 active cases. As many as 14,10,288 recoveries and 25,042 deaths have been reported so far.
16 additional entry gates will be made operational at 16 stations across the network from tomorrow to facilitate the movement of passengers. The station list is attached for reference. pic.twitter.com/U4RijZL3XS— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU