Russia confirms first case of new coronavirus strain first seen in UK

detected its first case of the new strain, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom (UK) last month, said Anna Popova, head of the country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

"One person had the new strain of coronavirus," Popova said on Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday, commenting on the vetting of arrivals from the UK, Xinhua news agency reported.

registered 22,851 new Covid-19 cases over the past day, taking the national total to 3,401,954, said the country's Covid-19 response center on Sunday.

--IANS

int/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)