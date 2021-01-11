JUST IN
PM's meeting with CMs today to discuss Covid situation, vaccination rollout
Business Standard

Russia confirms first case of new coronavirus strain first seen in UK

Russia detected its first case of the new coronavirus strain, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom (UK) last month

IANS  |  Moscow 

Health workers work on samples of swab test of police personnel inside a Covid-19 testing mobile van. Photo: PTI
Healthcare workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment

Russia detected its first case of the new coronavirus strain, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom (UK) last month, said Anna Popova, head of the country's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

"One person had the new strain of coronavirus," Popova said on Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday, commenting on the vetting of arrivals from the UK, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia registered 22,851 new Covid-19 cases over the past day, taking the national total to 3,401,954, said the country's Covid-19 response center on Sunday.

--IANS

int/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 11 2021. 08:42 IST

