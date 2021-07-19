Russia coronavirus update: 25,018 cases reported; Delta variant rises

-
Russia registered 25,018 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 5,958,133, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.
The center reported 764 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, raising the national death toll to 148,419, while the number of recoveries grew by 18,886 to 5,341,231, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, added 4,357 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,463,135.
More than 159 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.
