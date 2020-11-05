Russia reports 19,404 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, tally at 1.7 mn

has registered 19,404 new cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,712,858, the federal response center said Thursday.

In the same period, 292 patients with the have died and 12,238 have been cleared by doctors.

Moscow recorded 5,255 new cases, St. Petersburg 1,093, the Moscow region 588. On Wednesday, reported a daily increase of 19,768 cases, including 5,826 in Moscow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)