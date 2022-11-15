JUST IN
BJP candidate and former MLA files nomination for Dec 5 bypoll in Bihar
Uniform Civil Code will be implemented across country one day: Minister
Mehrauli murder: Accused should get strictest punishment, says DCW chief
G20 summit: US Prez Joe Biden meets Indonesian Prez Widodo, PM Modi
Delhi BJP replaces presidents of 6 district units ahead of civic polls
Guj HC judge recuses self from hearing Teesta Setalvad's regular bail plea
Delhi Nurses Federation withdraws call for mass casual leave on Nov 16
Must not promote restriction on energy supply: PM Modi at Bali meet
NSE phone tapping: Delhi HC reserves order on Chitra Ramkrishna's bail plea
India started intense coal gasification drive to reduce emissions: Joshi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi air quality improves amid sharp drop in stubble burning in farms
Business Standard

Sabarimala all set to receive pilgrims as season begins on Nov 17

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will be opened on Wednesday, a day ahead of commencement of two-month long pilgrimage season

Topics
Sabarimala temple row | Kerala | Religion Belief

Press Trust of India  |  Pathanamthitta (Ker) 

Sabarimala
Photo: PTI

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will be opened on Wednesday, a day ahead of commencement of two-month long pilgrimage season.

The annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season begins on November 17.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 5 PM on November 16 in the presence of chief priest (Tantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru by outgoing head priest N Parameswaran Namboothiri.

Later, newly selected head priests of Lord Ayyappa and Malikappuram temples will take over for performing poojas for the next one-year period.

The 41-day Mandala puja festival will conclude on December 27.

The temple will be opened again on December 30 for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage on January 14, 2023. The shrine will be closed on January 20, concluding the pilgrim season.

Officials said thousands of devotees are expected to participate this year as it is the first pilgrim season after lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions which were in place during the last two years.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the festival, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sabarimala temple row

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU