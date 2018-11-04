Sabarimala row: Over 1,500 cops deployed ahead of temple reopening

In an attempt to avoid violence and unrest in temple, which is slated to open for a special religious ceremony on November 5, the has deployed scores of police personnel in Pamba and surrounding areas.

Speaking to ANI, said that around 1500 police personnel have been deployed from Pamba to Sannidhanam.

Furthermore, the administration has imposed Section 144 in Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal, and Elavunkal till November 6.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits any assembly of five or more people in an area where it has been imposed. Every member of such "unlawful assembly" can be booked for "engaging in rioting", the maximum punishment for which is three years.

As a precautionary measure and to avoid any untoward situation, the have also issued movement orders restricting devotees and from travelling beyond a certain point. The route will be fully open for all on November 5.

The Temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests in October over the apex court's decision to quash restrictions on the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the holy shrine.

More than 3000 protesters have been arrested so far for instigating the violence that broke out in the state, while around 529 cases have been registered across the state.

As per reports, the High Court has also directed the to report on police action after the violent protests erupted at in October.