Saddened by the death of MDH owner Dharampal Gulati, says President Kovind

President on Thursday said he was saddened to know the demise of owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati.

Gulati, familiar to all those who watched him in his company's ads over the years, died here on Thursday morning. He was 97.

Popularly known as "Spice King", he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, in 2019.

Saddened by the demise of 'Mahashiyan Di Hatti' (MDH) President Shri Dharampal Gulati ji, who was honoured with Padma Bhushan. He was a well-known personality of the Indian industry. His social service activities are also commendable. My condolences to his family and fans, Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

