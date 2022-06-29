Sandeep Kumar Gupta to be next chairman of GAIL, succeeds Manoj Jain

-
ALSO READ
After no-show for 8 months, panel to choose ONGC chairman and MD
Satyendar Jain complains of uneasiness in ED custody, taken to hospital
State-owned GAIL declares record interim dividend of 50% for FY22
Despite strong Q3 results and outlook, GAIL stock yet to fire up
GAIL Q4 net profit jumps 40% to Rs 2,683.11 crore on higher gas margins
-
Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Director for Finance at Indian Oil Corporation, has been picked to head India's largest gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd, the government headhunter said.
The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) selected Gupta, 56, for the post of chairman and managing director of GAIL after interviewing 10 candidates, it said in a post-interview notice.
He will replace Manoj Jain, who is scheduled to retire on August 31.
The PESB recommendation will be vetted by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the go-ahead of anti-corruption bodies such as the CVC and CBI.
A commerce graduate and Chartered Accountant by education, Gupta has more than 31 years of working experience at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's largest oil refining and fuel marketing company.
He has been Director (Finance) of IOC since August 3, 2019.
With an experience of handling almost the entire gamut of finance and accounts activities, his tenure as Director (Finance) witnessed two extreme volatile global oil price cycles and deregulation of petrol and diesel prices in India.
At IOC, his responsibilities also included financial planning and analysis, corporate finance and treasury, international trade and pricing. He is also on the board of IOC Middle East FZE, Dubai and Indian Oil Petronas Pvt Ltd.
If approved by ACC, Gupta will have a term till February 2026.
GAIL is India's largest gas transmission and gas marketing company, with a 14,502-kilometre gas pipeline network and a capacity of 206 million standard cubic meters a day. Its natural gas pipeline network covers 21 states.
It holds around 70 per cent share of the gas-transmission network and more than 50 per cent share of natural gas sales in India.
PESB said it interviewed GAIL Directors Rakesh Kumar Jain and Deepak Gupta, as well as four other executive directors of the company on June 28.
Manoj Kumar Dubey, Director (Finance), Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) executive director Suneel Dutt were others interviewed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU