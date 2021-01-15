Sanitary workers to get Covid vaccine in Karnataka's Kalaburagi in phase 1

-
-
Along with doctors and healthcare workers, sanitary workers will also be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase of the inoculation drive in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, informed City Corporation Commissioner, Snehal Lokhande on Friday.
Speaking to ANI, Lokhande said, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the sanitary workers of our Mahanagar Palika have worked very hard. They have done a good job in such a high-risk situation. They have collected garbage from hospitals and other households too."
"Thus, we have decided that these sanitary workers will get vaccinated too. For that, we have prepared a list of these sanitary workers who will get vaccinated during the first phase," Lokhande said.
"As of now, we have submitted the list to the state government for approval," he added.
Karnataka will receive a total of 20,000 doses of Covaxin, said State Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on January 13.
The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16 onwards.
Earlier, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said the Central government is having close collaboration with states and Union Territories for vaccine roll-out.
"All preparations are on track for vaccine roll-out from January 16," he had said.
