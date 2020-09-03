JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

DATA STORY: India adds 83,883 cases in its biggest single-day spike so far
Business Standard

Sanofi and GSK launch trial for protein-based coronavirus vaccine

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK have started a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments

Topics
Sanofi  | Sanofi India | Coronavirus

Reuters  |  PARIS 

The Sanofi logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Lyon, France. Photo: Reuters
This vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi’s seasonal influenza vaccines.

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK have started a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments against the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanofi and GSK said in a joint statement on Thursday they had started the "Phase 1/2" trial for their adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, which they hope to make available across the world.

This vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology.

 

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU