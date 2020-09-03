Sanofi and GSK launch trial for protein-based coronavirus vaccine

-
PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK have started a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments against the coronavirus pandemic.
Sanofi and GSK said in a joint statement on Thursday they had started the "Phase 1/2" trial for their adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, which they hope to make available across the world.
This vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology.
