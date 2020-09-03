Sanofi and GSK launch trial for protein-based coronavirus vaccine

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker and its British peer have started a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments against the pandemic.

and said in a joint statement on Thursday they had started the "Phase 1/2" trial for their adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, which they hope to make available across the world.

This vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

