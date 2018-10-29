JUST IN
Business Standard

SC bans 15-yr-old petrol, 10-yr-old diesel vehicles in NCR due to pollution

National Green Tribunal had also banned 15-yr-old petrol and 10-yr-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image

The Supreme Court on Monday prohibited the plying of 15-yr-old petrol and 10-yr-old diesel vehicles in the national capital region and directed the transport department to announce that such vehicles will be impounded if found plying.

The apex court, which described as "very critical" the prevailing situation of pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, said that the list of 15 yr old petrol and 10 year old vehicles be given on the website of Central Pollution Control Board and transport department of NCR.

The CPCB will immediately make social media account on which citizens can complain about pollution, the top court ordered.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal had also banned 15-yr-old petrol and 10-yr-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR.
First Published: Mon, October 29 2018. 16:05 IST

