JUST IN
India can mobilise world to address Russia-Ukraine war issue: French Prez
Start of 'Atmanirbharta' as country explores export of Tejas Mark 1 fighter
Government notifies ITR forms for AY 2023-24, makes no substantial changes
SEBI investigates short-seller Hindenburg allegations against Adani Group
UK government 'closely monitoring' tax surveys at BBC offices in India
Press Club of India condemns I-T department's surveys at BBC offices
Over 17,000 circuit km of transmission lines installed in 9 yrs: R K Singh
CBSE prohibits use of ChatGPT in upcoming class 10, 12 board exams
GE Marine, HAL sign MOU to explore marine gas turbine manufacturing
Congress leader moves SC for probe on Adani Group on Hindenburg charges
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India can mobilise world to address Russia-Ukraine war issue: French Prez
icon-arrow-left
FinMin directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues
Business Standard

SC closes PIL seeking ban on video communications platform Zoom

The plea had made the US-based Zoom Video Communications one of the respondents in the case

Topics
Supreme Court | Zoom | PIL

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

zoom, video conference, tech, app
Zoom

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the minutes of the meeting held by the National Security Council Secretariat and closed the PIL seeking a ban on video communications app 'Zoom' for official as well as personal use until an appropriate law has been put in place.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh said now nothing survived in the PIL filed by Delhi resident Harsh Chugh in 2020 in the wake of subsequent developments.

We have considered the minutes of the meeting of the National Security Council Secretariat held on December 28, 2020 regarding the security features of Zoom, VC platform. In our opinion, nothing survives in the present writ petition in view of the said document. Accordingly, the proceedings are closed, the bench said in its order.

The top court had on May 22, 2020 sought the response of the Centre to the PIL which raised privacy concerns and claimed that continued use of the Zoom app is "making the users vulnerable and prone to cyber threats".

The plea had made the US-based Zoom Video Communications one of the respondents in the case.

Chugh, in the PIL, had also sought a direction to the Centre to carry out an exhaustive technical study of the potential security and privacy risks of using the Zoom application.

He had alleged that continued use of this app might put national security at stake and could boost cyber-threats and cyber crimes in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 20:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU