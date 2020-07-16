JUST IN
SC Collegium approves permanent appointment proposal of Additional Judges

Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of various Additional Judges of High Courts as permanent judge of the High Court

The apex court collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Additional Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court as a permanent judge of the High Court.

Further, it approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Additional Judge of Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge of the High Court.

The Collegium has also approved the proposal for appointment of seven Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges of the High Court.

These include Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul, Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, Justice Arun Monga, Justice Manoj Bajaj, Justice Lalit Batra, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill.

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 10:26 IST

