SC Collegium approves permanent appointment proposal of Additional Judges

Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of various Additional of High Courts as permanent judge of the

The apex court collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Additional Judge of Himachal Pradesh as a permanent judge of the

Further, it approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Additional Judge of Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge of the High Court.

The Collegium has also approved the proposal for appointment of seven Additional of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent of the High Court.

These include Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul, Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, Justice Arun Monga, Justice Manoj Bajaj, Justice Lalit Batra, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)