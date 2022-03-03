Now tourists can recharge metro cards through Delhi Tourism App

-
Tourists can now recharge their metro smart cards from Delhi Tourism App which also contain fare and route details, officials said on Thursday.
Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) officials said that the mobile application will also be useful for foreign tourists and for those who are not well versed with the online modes of Delhi metro recharge options or fare and route details.
We strive to give tourists from all over the world the best experience in Delhi. So with the help of Delhi Tourism App's metro recharge feature now tourists can plan their complete journey with one app. This feature enables users to enhance their tourism experience by providing them hassle free facility of recharging their metro cards through the app while exploring Delhi's tourist hotspots, a senior DTTDC official told PTI, requesting anonymity.
To avail the facility, the user will have to visit Travel within Delhi' section of the app and then select Metro' and then click on the recharge tab. The app will then redirect the user to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation website for smart card recharge.
Officials said that the new feature is a very useful as many foreign tourists who come to visit Delhi or even the Indian tourists from other cities are not aware of Delhi's public transport system and its ticketing and recharge facility.
"So if they download Delhi Tourism App they will not have to stand in queue or go through the hassle of searching other online recharge options, the official added.
Delhi Tourism Department's mobile application was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on World Tourism Day on September 27 last year. 'Dekho Meri Dilli' is the tagline of the app.
The app provides many user friendly features to make tourism and travel experience in Delhi a bliss as it provides all the information ranging from tourist hotspots, popular local cuisines and market places to heritage walks through a single click, the officials said.
They said the app is unique in nature as small audio and video files of a particular tourist destination have also been embedded to give the traveller a sneak peek into the tourist spot.
It allows tourists to see key highlights of any monument or other tourist location without even going there.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
