SC dismisses PIL seeking info on India-China clashes of 2020 at Galwan

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL that sought a direction to the Centre to provide information on whether the nation lost any territory during the clash with the Chinese military in June 2020, saying these are the matters for the State and not for courts.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat was hearing the PIL which alleged that the official stand was "misleading" the citizens post the clash at the Galwan Valley in June 2020.
The bench dismissed the plea of one Abhijeet Saraf, saying that it pertained to policy matters.
"These are matters for the State... There might be skirmishes on the border. Whether there is a loss of territory or no loss of territory, whether there has been encroachment from the other side or whether we have advanced into their territory, these are not matters for the courts, it said.
Reacting to the order, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Supreme Court has taken a correct stand on the matter
"Supreme Court is absolutely correct. These matters should not be brought to the apex court. Govt has to handle such matters and citizens should trust Indian Army about the sensitive ground realities," the minister, who is a Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, said on Twitter.
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 20:49 IST