Business Standard

SC issues notice to lawyer who claimed there was conspiracy to frame CJI

The lawyer had filed an affidavit following the unprecedented hearing on Saturday during which the CJI had said a larger conspiracy was behind the sexual harassment allegations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ranjan Gogoi, CJI
Justice Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from a lawyer, who had made a sensational claim that there was a conspiracy to make CJI Ranjan Gogoi resign by "framing him" in a false case of sexual harassment.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra issued notice to lawyer Utsav Singh Bains and sought his response with regard to his claim that he was also offered Rs 1.5 crore to represent a former apex court woman employee and arrange a presser against the CJI at the Press Club of India here.

The bench, which also comprised Justices R F Nariman and Deepak Gupta, has now fixed the case titled as a matter of "great public importance touching upon the independence of judiciary", for hearing tomorrow at 10:30 AM.

The lawyer had filed an affidavit on Monday following the unprecedented hearing on Saturday during which the CJI had said a larger conspiracy was behind it and that he would not stoop too low even to deny these allegations.
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 11:10 IST

