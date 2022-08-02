JUST IN

SC seeks Centre, CVC response on pleas challenging ED head's extension

The Supreme Court sought response of the Centre and the CVC on a batch of petitions challenging the extension of tenure of the ED director and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years

Topics
indian government | Supreme Court | Enforcement Directorate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on a batch of petitions challenging the extension of tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari issued notices to the respondents based on as many as eight petitions, including the ones filed by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jaya Thakur and TMC leader Saket Gokhale.

Lawyer M L Sharma had filed the first petition on the issue.

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 13:55 IST

