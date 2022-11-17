JUST IN
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Fri in Maoist link case
Indo-Nepal border sealed for 72 hours ahead of general elections in Nepal
What does ACMA President Sunjay Kapur think of localisation?
Cash for ticket: Allegations against me are vague, says AAP MLA Tripathi
PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi on Saturday
Cattle scam: ED might initiate process of taking TMC's Mondal to New Delhi
What is friendshoring?
CEC Rajiv Kumar invited as international observer for Nepal polls
Leaving on a jet plane: India's super-rich prefer their own planes now
27% samples of edible oil, other food items in Thane found adulterated: FDA
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Indo-Nepal border sealed for 72 hours ahead of general elections in Nepal
TMS Ep305: Indian exports, ACMA's Sunjay Kapur, OMC stocks, Friendshoring
Business Standard

SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Fri in Maoist link case

The Supreme Court agreed to list for hearing on Friday a fresh plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who has not been shifted to house arrest despite the apex court's direction

Topics
Supreme Court | Gautam Navlakha | maoist link

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court agreed to list for hearing on Friday a fresh plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who has not been shifted to house arrest despite the apex court's direction in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of a senior lawyer, appearing for Navlakha, that the apex court's direction to keep him in house arrest has not been complied with so far.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NIA, said that the accused, instead of giving the address of his house, has given the address of the office of the Communist Party and moreover, a separate plea would also be filed.

The top court said both the pleas of the probe agency and the accused will be listed together before a bench headed by Justice K M Joseph.

The top court had on November 10 allowed the 70-year-old Navlakha to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 13:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU