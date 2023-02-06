JUST IN
Over Rs 28 cr spent on 5 editions of PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha: Edu Ministry
Collegium has taken cognizance, says SC on plea against Gowri's appointment
India Energy Week : PM Modi seeks more investments in oil & gas, refineries
Hillary Clinton announces $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund
SC to hear plea against appointment of Victoria Gowri as Madras HC judge
PM asks investors to explore investment opportunities in energy sector
Drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh seized following raid in Mumbai: Official
Delhi HC refuses PIL seeking to conduct LS, Assembly polls together in 2024
Union Budget a silent strike on poor by Modi govt, says Sonia Gandhi
India ready to provide help to earthquake-affected in Turkey: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Over Rs 28 cr spent on 5 editions of PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha: Edu Ministry
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SC to hear pleas, state laws related to religious conversions on March 17

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear on March 17 pleas dealing with two separate issues of alleged fraudulent conversions and challenge to various state laws on religious conversions

Topics
Supreme Court | religious freedom | Indian Judiciary

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear on March 17 pleas dealing with two separate issues of alleged fraudulent conversions and challenge to various state laws on religious conversions due to interfaith marriages respectively.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was urged by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, who has filed a PIL in his personal capacity, that his plea against fraudulent religious conversions was distinct from the batch of petitions which are challenging the validity of various state laws on religious conversions.

I am neither supporting the state laws nor opposing them. My petition deals with separate issue of fraudulent religious conversions, the lawyer told the bench which also comprised Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

Upadhyay sought hearing on his PIL separately.

All the petitions are before us on March 17, 2023, the CJI said and for the time being, ruled out the possibility of a separate hearing on the PIL.

The PIL has sought direction to the Centre and states to take tough steps to control fraudulent religious conversions.

Various petitions, including the one filed by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, were filed challenging the validity of various state laws on anti-conversion.

The Muslim body also seek transfer of 21 cases to the top court that have challenged state laws regulating religious conversions due to interfaith marriages.

On February 3, the top court had sought the responses of the Centre and six states on a plea moved by the Muslim body, seeking a transfer of 21 cases that have challenged state laws regulating religious conversions.

The Muslim body has sought a transfer of three petitions pending in the Gujarat High Court, five in the Allahabad High Court, three in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, three in the Jharkhand High Court, six in the Madhya Pradesh High Court and one petition in the Karnataka High Court, which have challenged the respective state laws.

Besides, two separate petitions have been filed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, challenging the interim orders of the respective high courts that stayed certain provisions of the state laws on conversion.

The Uttar Pradesh law relates to not only interfaith marriages but all religious conversions and lays down elaborate procedures for anyone who wishes to convert to another religion.

The Uttarakhand law entails a two-year jail term for those found guilty of religious conversion through "force or allurement". The allurement can be in the form of cash, employment or material benefits.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 16:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU