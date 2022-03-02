Scams targeting Indian electric vehicle industry on the rise: Report

-
ALSO READ
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Consumers lost $770 million in social media scams in 2021: Report
Coal scam of Rs 6,000 Cr in last 14 years in Gujarat: Congress
Electric vehicles sales in India to touch 1 million units this year: SMEV
Hyundai lines up Rs 4,000 cr investment to drive in 6 EVs in India by 2028
-
Despite the nascence of the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector in India, security firm CloudSEK on Wednesday said that it has identified a large-scale phishing campaign targeting potential EV distributors and users.
According to the firm, scammers are exploiting Google Ads to misdirect users to phishing sites that collect users' data and money. With each site defrauding users of Rs 200,000-Rs 400,000, in booking fees and down payments, the scam has so far cost the Indian public over Rs 40-Rs 80 million.
"It is notable that the scams increased considerably after the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, for electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, was approved by the cabinet in September 2021," the company said in a statement.
Since the second half of 2021, CloudSEK has detected a spike in phishing campaigns impersonating EV manufacturers and dealerships.
The company said that scammers propagated this scheme by registering fake domains that resemble legitimate domains of EV manufacturers and marketplaces, creating Google Ads for the fake domains, and manipulating SEO, such that these ads are top results for generic searches as well as searches for specific EV brands.
It also directed users to click on these ads to phishing domains that impersonate the content and images of legitimate websites.
Apart from financial loss, users also share Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and banking details, which can be leveraged to orchestrate other social engineering campaigns, and even identity theft, the company said.
For EV companies, these phishing websites lead to direct loss of business, reputation, and credibility. This could also lead to a general decline in the adoption of e-mobility, an already unfamiliar technology, if users' first touch point in a phishing campaign, it added.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU