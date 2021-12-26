Scientist says China's 'Zero Covid' policy won't work against Omicron

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
'Omicron evades immunity from earlier infection more than other variants'
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Omicron detected in California wastewater before WHO declaration: Report
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
-
The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant strain, the Daily Mail reported.
The Chinese city of Xian's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases.
It means all households may only send one household member outside once every two days to shop for necessities.
But Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) in South Africa, said the measures won't work.
He wrote on Twitter: "China will have great difficulty with Omicron and zero covid policy.
"They may need to join the rest of the world with mitigation strategies. China should not punish its public health officials or citizens or foreigners because a more transmissible variant."
It is not known what variant the Chinese outbreak is but Omicron is thought to be the most likely, the report said.
It comes after dozens of Communist officials in China have been punished for failing to stop the Covid-19 outbreak in Xian.
China's disciplinary body announced the punishments of the officials on Friday, the latest state reprimands under Beijing's strict zero Covid approach.
China, where the Covid-19 was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new cases as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing, and as the more infectious variant Omicron spreads rapidly around the globe.
The world's most populous nation claims to have reduced cases to a minimum thanks to its zero Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and rapidly implemented, targeted lockdowns, the report added.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU