Bulgaria coronavirus update: 1,033 new cases reported on Christmas

733,139 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.
The new cases for the past day are 1,033. 97 317 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 24,343 tests were performed, making them a total of 7,276,831.
Of the medical staff, 17,965 were infected, including 4,762 doctors, 5,942 nurses, 3,208 nurses and 361 paramedics. 4,047 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 467 are in intensive care units.
605,346 people were cured, of which 295 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 30,476, and 40 people have died in the last 24 hours.
The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,653,426, with 1,186 newly registered vaccinated in the past 24 hours. 76.38 per cent of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours, 85 per cent of the deceased were not vaccinated. 146 are newly admitted to the hospital, and 89.04 per cent of them have not been vaccinated.
