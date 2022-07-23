Scindia, Pradhan to be in Kolkata for BJP's Pravas' campaign across nation

-
ALSO READ
Aviation Ministry's role doesn't end with Air India: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Policy on cards to expand air connectivity to far-flung areas, says Scindia
Govt will not rewrite history, but bring out all 'historic truth': Pradhan
India to make carbon-neutral airport in near future: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Scindia bats for paternity leave in airlines; wants 50% women pilots
-
Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Kolkata on Saturday to participate in organisational meetings as part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign across the country.
The saffron party has launched the campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies ahead of the 2024 elections.
BJP has designated a Union minister or a central leader as a 'Pravas minister' and in-charge of a cluster comprising four-five Lok Sabha seats.
Scindia, the civil aviation minister, has been appointed as the 'Pravas minister' for Dumdum seat, which the party lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
"Scindia will start his tour with a visit to Dakshineswar Temple. Then he will visit various areas in Dumdum Lok Sabha seat, where he will hold closed-door meetings with BJP leaders to look into various aspects for strengthening the organisation," a senior leader said.
He is likely to address the media near Dakshineswar Temple.
Pradhan, the Union education minister, has been made the in-charge of a cluster of five Lok Sabha seats in and around Kolkata and the 'Pravas minister' for Kolkata North and Jadavpur constituencies.
"Pradhan will visit various areas of Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, hold a press conference at Sealdah Metro station and meet SSC job protesters near Gandhi statue in central Kolkata," the BJP leader added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU