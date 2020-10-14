Heavy rains predicted in parts of Maharashtra over three days: IMD

is likely to receive



heavy-to-extremely heavy in the next two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday evening.

"There is an extremely low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal andthe clouds developed because of it would be hovering on from October 14 to 16," said an official.

"It would result into heavy to extremely heavy over some parts of Maharashtra," he said.

"Madhya and Marathwada regions are expected to get showers on Wednesday while Mumbai and Konkan regions would receive rain on 15th and 16th," he added.

According to revenue officials, heavy showers in the last couple of days have damaged crops in Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

