Sec 144 imposed in Goa ahead of Holi, Eid, Easter in light of Covid surge

-
ALSO READ
How coronavirus changed the way we support people with respiratory disease
Philippines launches coronavirus vaccination drive amid supply problems
Sweden confirms first case of mutated, more infectious coronavirus strain
British PM Johnson urges most vulnerable to get coronavirus vaccines
With no action by Washington, states race to offer coronavirus aid
-
Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Goa government has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure ahead of the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid.
As per an order by the District Magistrate of North Goa Ajit Roy on Friday, public celebration, gatherings and congregations will be prohibited during the upcoming festivals.
"In exercise of the power vested in me under sub-section 1 of section 144 of code of criminal procedure, public celebration and gatherings, congregations during these upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, shall not be allowed in public places in the State of Goa," the order read.
Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian penal Code, it added.
Holi will be celebrated on Monday while Easter will be observed on April 4. Shab-e Barat will be observed on Sunday.
The Goa government also announced earlier that the Shigmo festival parade in the state stands cancelled this year due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Other states and union territories to take similar steps include Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, among others.
Over the last few weeks, coronavirus cases have been on the rise across the county. As many as 62,258 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry informed on Saturday.
As per the state health department, there are currently 1,379 active cases in Goa, including 170 in the last 24 hours. The total death toll in the state stands at 824.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU