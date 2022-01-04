Odisha reports highest jump in coronavirus cases in over 3 months

recorded the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases in over three months on Tuesday as 680 more people tested positive, the Health Department said.

The daily positivity rate jumped to 1.31 per cent and 119 children were among those found positive in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

Khurda, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported most of the new cases with 263 infections, followed by 69 in Sundargarh and 59 in Cuttack, it said.

The state had logged 424 COVID-19 cases on Monday. On September 22, there were 734 infections.

The toll mounted to 8,464 as a 50-year-old man from Balasore district died. These are confirmed as deaths due to COVID-19 after an audit, the department said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to the data.

The infection tally rose to 10,56,660 and there are 2,888 active cases. More than 10.45 lakh people have recovered so far, with 146 patients recuperating in the last 24 hours, it said.

The new cases were detected after testing 51,745 samples.

