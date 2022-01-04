Odisha reports highest jump in coronavirus cases in over 3 months

-
ALSO READ
South Korea reports 2 deaths linked to Omicron variant of Covid-19
Over 1 mn Covid cases reported in US amid rapid spread of Omicron variant
43% teachers unhappy with online mode of teaching in pandemic: survey
What is a breakthrough infection? Here's a guide to what you need to know
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
-
Odisha recorded the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases in over three months on Tuesday as 680 more people tested positive, the Health Department said.
The daily positivity rate jumped to 1.31 per cent and 119 children were among those found positive in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.
Khurda, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported most of the new cases with 263 infections, followed by 69 in Sundargarh and 59 in Cuttack, it said.
The state had logged 424 COVID-19 cases on Monday. On September 22, there were 734 infections.
The toll mounted to 8,464 as a 50-year-old man from Balasore district died. These are confirmed as deaths due to COVID-19 after an audit, the department said.
Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to the data.
The infection tally rose to 10,56,660 and there are 2,888 active cases. More than 10.45 lakh people have recovered so far, with 146 patients recuperating in the last 24 hours, it said.
The new cases were detected after testing 51,745 samples.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU