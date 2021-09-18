Security forces apprehend former militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

-
ALSO READ
Cloudburst hits Jammu and Kashmir village, over 30 reported missing
India completes arch of world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
Rahul Gandhi says visiting Kashmir Valley feels like coming home
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
-
Security forces have arrested a former militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.
On specific information received through reliable sources, a special team of security forces raided the suspected locations on Friday and arrested the former militant, they said.
The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Gani. He was wanted in a case registered at Marwah Police Station, officials said, adding he was produced before a court in Kishtwar and sent in judicial custody.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU