Senior MBBS students in Uttar Pradesh to be put on Covid-19 management duty

In an emergency move, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to include students of fourth and fifth year in MBBS in Covid management.
The decision has been taken following the cancellation of MBBS examinations.
"These students will now be deployed on Covid duties and this will ease the pressure on doctors to a considerable extent," said a government spokesman.
Apart from this, private labs and hospitals are also expected to be acquired in order to increase the medical infrastructure in the state to cope with increasing Covid cases.
