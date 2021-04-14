Covid-19: India records highest ever single-day spike with 1,84,372 cases

India reported a recordsingle-day rise of1,84,372new infectionspushing the total tally of cases to1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to1,72,085with 1,027 daily new fatalities,the highest sinceOctober18,2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, the active cases increased to13,65,704,comprising 9.84per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.92 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at1, 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,23,36,036,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.24 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 26,06,18,866 samples have been tested up to April 13with 14,11,758samples being tested on Tuesday.

