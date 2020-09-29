Tripura reports 432 fresh cases of Covid-19, tally rises to 25,353

reported at least 432 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 25,353, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 273 with three more people succumbing to the virus, he said.

West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 149 deaths.

He also said that 244 patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, and altogether, 19,180 people have been cured so far.

now has 5,877 active cases, while 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 3,85,693 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state thus far, he added.

