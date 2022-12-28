JUST IN
After 21 draws without winner Mega Millions jackpot grows to $ 640 million
39 international travellers test Covid positive at airports across country
9 airports operating under PPP model to log 50% growth in revenue: Report
Serum Institute to provide 20 mn Covishield doses to govt free of cost
Data of 30 mn railway users compromised, personal details on dark web
New Haryana rules on stone crusher units may blunt the war on air pollution
PM's mother admitted to hospital owing to health issues, condition stable
RT-PCR report likely to be mandatory for Chinese arrivals from next week
Why India needs to build a robust framework to facilitate energy transition
2022 saw delimitation process' completion, electoral rolls' revision in JK
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Data of 30 mn railway users compromised, personal details on dark web
icon-arrow-left
9 airports operating under PPP model to log 50% growth in revenue: Report
Business Standard

Serum Institute to provide 20 mn Covishield doses to govt free of cost

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered 20 mn doses of Covishield vaccine to the central government free of cost amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in some countries, official sources said

Topics
Serum Institute of India | Coronavirus | central government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Covishield
Photo: Shutterstock

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered two crore doses of Covishield vaccine to the central government free of cost amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to an official source, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute, has written to the Health Ministry offering the doses worth Rs 410 crore free of cost.

It is learnt that Singh has sought to know from the ministry how the delivery can be made.

SII has so far provided more than 170 crore doses of Covishield to the government for the national immunisation programme.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

India has stepped its surveillance and genome sequencing of Covid positive samples.

With only 27 per cent of the eligible adult population having taken the precaution dose, government officials have appealed to those due for it to take it.

Official sources on Wednesday cautioned that the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a Covid surge in January.

Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, the Health Ministry sources said.

The government made random coronavirus testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight from Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases.

Mock drills were held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Serum Institute of India

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 19:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU