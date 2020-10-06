Good response to mass movement against coronavirus in Rajasthan: Gehlot

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the recently launched mass movement against coronavirus has received a good response from the people of the state.
He said the impact of the mass movement, which was launched on October 2 in 11 districts of Rajasthan, and the 'No Mask, No Entry' campaign is visible in the state as people are wearing masks and also contributing in the distribution of masks.
Chairing a review meeting on the coronavirus situation and the mass movement, Gehlot asked the officials to ensure that only good quality masks are distributed so that the objective of the movement is fulfilled.
Officers informed the chief minister that the feedback on the movement from cities has been positive and several organisations have joined it.
Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, DGP Bhupendra Singh, Principal Secretary (home) Abhay Kumar and other officers attended the meeting.
