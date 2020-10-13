Ahmedabad reports 177 new Covid-19 cases, 200 recoveries, 3 deaths

reported 177 new



cases on Tuesday, raising its caseload to 39,286, the health department said.

With three more COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the district rose to 1,871, it said.

With 200 more patients getting discharged on Tuesday, the total number of patients recovered so far in the district rose to 33,932, the department said in its release.

The number of recovered cases in both city and rural parts of the district exceeded new cases on Tuesday.

The city reported 176 recoveries and 163 new cases, while the rural parts reported 24 recoveries and 14 new cases.

All three deaths were from the city.

According to the Municipal Corporation, the city's west zone continued to report the highest number of active cases at 570.

The city's north-west zone stood second with 529 active cases, followed by the south zone with 490 cases.

1,113, or over 58 per cent of 1,911 COVID-19 beds available across 66 private hospitals in the city are occupied.

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said till Monday evening, 103 beds in ICUs with ventilators were occupied, and 53 were available. 189 beds in ICUs without ventilators are occupied and 113 available.

As many as 451 beds are occupied in the isolation wards of these hospitals and 341 occupied, it said.

Rural parts of Ahmedabad have so far reported 2,691 COVID-19 patients, out of which 2,582 have been discharged at the recovery rate of 96 per cent, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)