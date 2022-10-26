JUST IN
Peace and tranquillity at border essential, says EAM to Chinese envoy
Kharge vows to bolster UPA as he takes over as Congress President
69.50 sq ft shop in Indore attracts Rs 1.72-crore bid for 30-year lease
No anti-dumping duty on a Chinese chemical used in pharma industry: Govt
Identify sensitive posts, rotate officers in prescribed time limit: CVC
Finance Ministry extends ITR filing deadline for companies till Nov 7
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath Singh
Delhi HC upholds life-term to two suspects in 2014 acid attack case
ATM dispenses fake Rs 200 currency notes in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi
Chhath Puja celebrations only at designated ghats: Delhi LG V K Saxena
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Peace and tranquillity at border essential, says EAM to Chinese envoy
Business Standard

Shah to inaugurate, lay stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 cr in Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of four projects worth Rs 6,629 crore from a programme in Haryana's Faridabad, according to a statement

Topics
Amit Shah | Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Amit Shah
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of four projects worth Rs 6,629 crore from a programme in Haryana's Faridabad, according to a statement.

The event will be held on Thursday at Faridabad's Parade Ground, Sector 12.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project costing Rs 5,618 crores besides the inauguration of a Rs 590 core rail coach refurbishment factory in Sonipat. The projects also include the country's first longest elevated railway track built in Rohtak at Rs 315.40 crore.

The home minister will also dedicate and inaugurate the Haryana Police Residence Complex, Bhondsi, constructed at a cost of Rs 106 crore.

As per the statement, security has been tightened in Faridabad ahead of Shah's visit.

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Faridabad on October 27 and 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 18:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU