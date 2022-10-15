JUST IN
Shah to launch MP govt's Hindi-medium medical education project tomorrow
Centre eyeing state highways with high traffic for lane expansion: Gadkari
Air pollution: 491 construction, demolition sites in Delhi-NCR to be shut
CBI files charge sheet against DHFL's ex-CMD Kapil Wadhawan, 74 others
PM Modi calls upon industry, research bodies to address energy needs
Odisha to regularise 57,000 contract employees, abolish contractual hirings
Global Hunger Index ranking: An effort to taint India's image, says govt
PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team on winning Women's Asia Cup
Incorporate feminist thinking in the way you deal with law: D Y Chandrachud
New Educational Policy aims to assimilate ancient with modern: Pradhan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Centre eyeing state highways with high traffic for lane expansion: Gadkari
Over 5,500 litres of smuggled illicit liquor destroyed: Delhi excise dept
Business Standard

Shah to launch MP govt's Hindi-medium medical education project tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday during which he will launch the state government's ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi

Topics
Amit Shah | Madhya Pradesh | Medical colleges

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday during which he will launch the state government's ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi.

The senior BJP leader will also lay the foundation stone of a new airport terminal in Gwalior, according to official information.

He will unveil Hindi medical textbooks at a programme at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground around 12 noon. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will preside over the program.

Around 3.15 pm, Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new terminal building and expansion at Gwalior's Vijayaraje Scindia Airport. He will later participate in a programme at Mela Ground.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present.

The union minister will also inaugurate a gallery on Maratha history at the Scindias' Jai Vilas Palace before leaving for Delhi around 7.15 pm, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 22:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU