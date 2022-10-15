Shah to launch MP govt's Hindi-medium medical education project tomorrow

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday during which he will launch the state government's ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi.
The senior BJP leader will also lay the foundation stone of a new airport terminal in Gwalior, according to official information.
He will unveil Hindi medical textbooks at a programme at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground around 12 noon. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will preside over the program.
Around 3.15 pm, Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new terminal building and expansion at Gwalior's Vijayaraje Scindia Airport. He will later participate in a programme at Mela Ground.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present.
The union minister will also inaugurate a gallery on Maratha history at the Scindias' Jai Vilas Palace before leaving for Delhi around 7.15 pm, officials said.
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 22:34 IST
